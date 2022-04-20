Indian Consulate in Dubai urges immediate reporting of deaths

Dubai: The Indian Consulate in Dubai has re-issued an advisory in which it appealed for employers and families to claim mortal remains of Indians who die in the city and Northern Emirates at the earliest.

"It has come to the notice of the Consulate that in some cases, the deaths of Indian nationals in Dubai and Northern Emirates are not reported to the Consulate on time, due to which there has been delays in claiming the mortal remains from various mortuaries," Gulf News quoted the mission as saying in a statement on Sunday.

"It is reiterated that the mortal remains must be claimed expeditiously and their burial/ cremation or repatriation completed at the earliest," the mission stated.

In June, the mission had issued a similar advisory in which it appealed to the community to report deaths of Indian nationals immediately to avoid any delay in claiming the mortal remains of the deceased.

The Consulate told Gulf News that there had been a couple of incidents in which the mortal remains were laid to rest in the United Arab Emirates without the knowledge of the families back home.

"Any delay in completing the local formalities by the employers/ sponsors causes additional burden on mortuaries and government facilities, especially during the current (COVID-19) pandemic situation," it added.

—IANS