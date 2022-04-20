Indian Consulate in Dubai opens 5 passport service centres

Dubai: Indian passport services resumed on Monday at a number of centres in Dubai and the Northern Emirates amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Indian Consulate in Dubai announced.

The five centres -- Al Khaleeh Centre and BLS Deira in Dubai, the Sharjah Main Centre, Fujairah ISC and BLS Ras Al Khaimah -- reopened following the relaxation of coronavirus-related restrictions, reports Gulf News.

According to the Consulate, only passports that have already expired or will expire by May 31 will be accepted for renewals by these centres.

These renewal applications can only be submitted after booking an appointment with the centre.

All visitors to the centres will also have to maintain social safe distancing.

