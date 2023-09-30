Indian Coast Guard conducts Maritime Law & Operations course for IORA member states

Kochi (Kerala): The Indian Coast Guard conducted a Maritime Law & Operations Course for Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) member states from 14 August to 08 September 2023 at the Coast Guard Training Centre Kochi.

"A total of 09 international students from 09 countries (Bangladesh, Madagascar, Mozambique, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Mauritius, Seychelles, Oman, and Yemen) participated in this course," stated the Indian Coast Guard release.

"The course covered specialized subjects such as boarding operations, maritime law, pollution response, Global Maritime Distress and Safety System, and search & rescue. The officers were also given hands-on training in various maritime operations," added the release.

On successful completion of the course, the officers were awarded certificates by DIG Arvind Sharma, TM, Officer-in-Charge Coast Guard Training Centre Kochi.

The Indian Coast Guard is committed to enhancing maritime safety and security in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). The Maritime Law & Operations Course is one of the many initiatives undertaken by the Indian Coast Guard to build capacity and strengthen cooperation with IORA member states.

This course is a valuable opportunity for international officers to learn about the latest best practices in maritime law and operations from experienced Indian Coast Guard personnel.

