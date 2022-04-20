Indian civet spotted at temple in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam

Srikakulam: An Indian civet was spotted at a temple in Romadala village of Patapatnam Mandal on Monday morning.

Satyasai temple authorities first noticed the rare animal species roaming around the temple.

Srikakulam District Forest Officer Sandeep Krupakar Gundala told ANI, "The forest area near Patapatnam is the natural habitat of Indian civets. Forest officials had rescued two civets in the past. Though Indian civets are a rare species, they are found in the forest areas near Patapatnam."

Gundala said that the Indian civet usually stays in the forest and rarely ventures into populated areas. (ANI)