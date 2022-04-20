Indian chess Olympiad players not issued warning for netconnectivity disruption

Chennai: Indian chess masters who had lost their games at the FIDE Online Chess Olympiad due to power/net connectivity issues were not issued any warning, said a person in the know.

Owing to the disruption in power and Internet connectivity Vidit Santosh Gujrathi and K. Humpy lost their games against Mongolia and Divya Deshmukh her game earlier.

As per the tournament rules, a player will receive first and final warning for Internet disconnection for two minutes or less.

A player will receive a yellow card if there is an Internet disruption for two minutes or less for a second time and a red card if the player is being awarded a second yellow card.

"The Indian players did not get any warning as the Internet connectivity disruption was only for a few seconds," a person in the know told IANS preferring anonymity.

There are several other grounds on which a player can be given a first and final warning, yellow and red cards and even suffer a ban from playing in the tournament.

Meanwhile, the Indian team has beefed up its power and Internet connectivity backup systems. The team now has a channel bonding system for uninterrupted net connectivity. In simple terms, if one net connection fails, the next one takes over within a second so that there is no loss of precious time in this fast game.IANS