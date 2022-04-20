Indian chess is in good hands, says AICF secretary Chauhan

Chennai: Bharat Singh Chauhan, who has retained his secretary post in All India Chess Federation (AICF), has stated that a lot of good things are in the offing for the Indian chess, including the long impending Indian league, a property that many prospective sponsors are looking at.

On Monday, the impasse in the Indian chess finally came to an end as Chauhan and his team scored a huge victory over the camp headed by sitting president P.R. Venketrama Raja in an online election conducted as per the directives of the Madras High Court.

"We are going to work as a team, I have been fighting this for almost one and a half years now, just for justice and the good sense has finally prevailed. The justice is delivered and the Indian chess is in good hands is all I can promise for now. All our election promises will be delivered," said Chauhan in a statement.

It turned out to be a massive victory for the Chauhan camp, that until Sunday was complaining of the likely tampering of votes etc. and was rebuffed by the opposition that said they were sure to lose.

As per the final results of the online poll held on Monday, Sanjay Kapoor, Chauhan and Naresh Sharma were declared elected for the three crucial posts of president, secretary and treasurer of AICF.

The six persons who were elected for the posts of vice-presidents are Anantha D.P, Bhavesh Patel, Vipnesh Bhardwaj, Ajay Ajmera, PC Lallianthanga and Er. Niapung Konia.

The newly-elected joint secretaries are Rajesh R, Mahendra Dhakal, Atul Kumar, Mughaho Awomi, Diljeet Khanna and Atanu Lahiri.

In total, team Chauhan won 11 of the total 15 posts comprising president, secretary, treasurer, five vice-presidents and three joint secretaries while the rival camp won one vice-president and three joint secretaries post.

"I am sure that the work done in last three years will see its true pinnacle now," said GM Abhijeet Gupta on the massive victory.

The new office-bearers will hold posts till 2023.

Team AICF:

President: Sanjay Kapoor

Vice presidents: Anantha D.P, Bhavesh Patel, Vipnesh Bhardwaj, Ajay Ajmera, PC Lallianthanga and Er. Niapung Konia

Secretary: Bharat Singh Chauhan

Joint Secretaries: Rajesh R, Mahendra Dhakal, Atul Kumar, Mughaho Awomi, Diljeet Khanna & Atanu Lahiri

Treasurer: Naresh Sharma

—IANS