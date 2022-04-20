Indian boy in UAE becomes youngest affiliate of global body of chartered accountants

DUBAI: An 18-year-old Indian boy in the UAE has become the youngest affiliate with a global body for professional accountants, according to a media report. A graduate from the Indian High School, Dubai, Ramkumar Raman has to complete three years of qualified work experience in order to attain the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) membership, Khaleej Times reported. Raman has been recognized by officials in the ACCA Middle East as the youngest ACCA affiliate ever registered among all other candidates, affiliates and members. "As of now, Raman holds the record for the youngest ACCA affiliate amongst our records," Herriot Fitgerald, the ACCA academic adviser in Middle East was quoted as saying by the newspaper. ACCA candidates generally start their qualification journey at the age of 18. The examinations are split into three levels namely Knowledge Module, Skills Module and the Professional Module totally making 14 papers. These papers are attempted over a span of three years. "I began coaching for examinations in September 2012 and I wrote the final exam in June 2015," Raman said. "As far as my earlier previous exams are concerned, I don't think I performed that well. When it comes to marks, I scored a 8.6 CGPA in grade 10 and an 87 per cent in 12th," said Raman. Founded in 1904, the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants is the global professional accounting body offering the Chartered Certified Accountant qualification.