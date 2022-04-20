Indian boxing team celebrate Diwali in Italy

New Delhi: While staying away from home to focus on sharpening their skills during a 52-day exposure trip, Indian men and women boxing team celebrated Diwali alongside coaches and support staff in Assisi, Italy. The 27-member Indian contingent, which has been training in a bio-secure environment in Italy since last month, celebrated the festival of lights in a traditional way and also had Indian cuisine. 'Everybody loves to be with family during festival time but Indian team is also our family and we had a lot of fun today. We had Indian style food cooked for us on this special occasion like poori, kheer and everything which gave us little to miss home,' World Championship silver medallist boxer Amit Panghal said. Meaning, Asian Games bronze medallist Pooja Rani also called it a wonderful celebration during the COVID times. 'It was a wonderful celebration especially during these tough COVID times. Everyone enjoyed the celebration and as we have been training here in a bio-secure environment things like these make us more positive and happy. The focus will now again on training as we want to make the most of this opportunity,' she said.

—UNI