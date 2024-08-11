Indian Army: PM Modi was briefed on the progress of search and rescue operation in Wayanad

Accompanied by Kerala's Chief Minister and Governor, PM Modi engaged directly with relief teams and the affected victims, offering reassurance of full central government support.

Wayanad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to landslide-hit Wayanad, was briefed on the progress of the ongoing Search & Rescue operation, the Indian Army said on Sunday.

"The Prime Minister was briefed on the progress of the ongoing Search & Rescue operation by the Station Commander, Kannur and updated about the Bridging Operations, by the MEG Task Force Commander." Indian Army posted on X.

According to the Indian Army, during his visit to Wayanad, PM Modi has also engaged with the rescue and relief teams of the Indian army working at Chooralmala, the ground zero, where the army had carried out relentless relief operations since the tragedy struck.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Governor Arif Muhammed Khan accompanied the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister visited Wayanad on Saturday and conducted aerial as well as on-the-ground surveys taking stock of the situation while the rescue operations were still underway.

He said that the central government is standing alongside the state government for all assistance and relief work.

Prime Minister said that he has been keeping a close watch on the rescue efforts in Wayanad and has been in constant touch with the authorities. He said disaster management funds have already been released and the remaining part will also be released immediately.

The Prime Minister also met those who were injured and interacted with those housed at relief camps. During the review meeting, PM Modi reassured that the Central Government and the country are with the disaster-affected victims in this hour of grief.

PM Modi stressed the need to formulate new long-term schemes to support those affected, especially the children who have lost their families. He expressed confidence that the state government will play a crucial role in this with all the support needed from the Centre.

Over 300 people lost their lives after massive landslides hit Chooralmala and Mundakkai of Wayanad on July 30 following incessant rainfall.

—ANI