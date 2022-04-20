Indian Army Team To Attempt Simultaneous Scaling Of Five Virgin Peaks

New Delhi (The Hawk): An expedition to simultaneously scale five virgin peaks located in theTeramShehr Glacier, near Siachen Glacier was flagged off by Major General Akash Kaushik, Chief of Staff, Fire and Fury Corps from Siachen Base Camp on 09 Aug 2021. The Indian Army mountaineers from the Ladakh Scouts Regiment will attempt scaling APSARASAS I, APSARASAS II, APSARASAS III, PT-6940 and PT-7140 simultaneously.The ceremony at Base Camp was attended by troops deployed in Siachen Base Camp and local Indian Army Veterans.