Indian Army Quiz 2023—‘Battle Of Minds’ Launched To Commemorate 25th Year Of Kargil Victory

Dehradun (The Hawk): In a momentous stride towards fostering knowledge and empowering the youth, the Indian Army proudly unveiled ‘Battle of Minds’ - Indian Army Quiz 2023 along with its captivating logo, at the Manekshaw Centre in Delhi Cantonment. To announce the commencement of 25th year of Kargil Vijay Divas celebrations, the quiz competition celebrates the victory of the Indian Armed Forces in the Kargil War rendering a heartfelt tribute to the bravery and courage of those who made that victory possible. This landmark initiative, symbolized by the newly revealed logo, underscores Army's commitment to nurturing intellectual growth and inspiring young minds across the Nation. The event celebrates the past and aims to ignite a spirit of curiosity and learning among the youth, shaping the leaders of tomorrow.

The event was attended by Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar, Vice Chief of the Army Staff. The logo for the quiz competition was unveiled by Mrs Archana Pande, President AWWA. Param Vir Chakra Awardees Subedar Major (Honorary Captain) Yogendra Singh Yadav (Retired) and Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar were also present along with Principals from schools across 36 states and Union Territories of India.

The initiative reaches out to approximately 1.5 lakh schools across the country with representation from all districts of India. It aims at registration by approximately 15000 schools. Thus, the competition is expected to engage approximately 1.5 crore students across the nation. Schools will participate with teams of three students plus one reserve. Teams from co-educational schools will have at least one female student. Participants will be in the age group 10 to 16 years (that is broadly standard six to ten). The contest will be conducted in a hybrid i.e. online and offline mode. Beginning at the regional Command level, the competition will then progress to the Inter-Command and finally culminate at the national level.