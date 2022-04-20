Indian Army organises free medical camp in J-K's Baramulla

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir): Indian Army, under the aegis of Dagger Division, recently organised a free medical camp for people of old town Baramulla in North Kashmir.



The Army organised the event 'Sadbhavana medical camp' in collaboration with Rotary club Pune and Borderless World Foundation.





















As a goodwill gesture and in continuation of its commitment towards the welfare of the general public, the Army organised the event, 'A Healing touch to Awaam' at Old Town, Baramulla in which a gynaecologist, eye surgeon, eye specialist, family physician, general physician, general surgeon, pathologist, medical officers and nursing staff from Rotator Club Pune, BMO Sheeri and Indian Army fraternity took part.

















In the camp, 634 people turned up from adjoining areas of Baramulla and availed the facility. The aim of the camp was an outreach to alleviate the medical problems of the local populace and to build mutual trust, confidence and codependency between awaam and the Army.

A medical check-up was conducted and medicines were also distributed among people.

Sudarshan Natu, president of Rotary Club of Pune and organiser, said that he is part of a 17-member team who are on the fourth day of medical camp in Jammu and Kashmir with three other camps in the previous three days.

"The camps in all four places received an overwhelming response which makes me happy and we thank this place for that," he said.





















Dr Anushree Goswami, an eye surgeon said," The response was very good. Medicines were given and those who are in need of spectacles were given those for free. We are very happy."

Parvez Ahmad, a local resident said," It is a very good initiative and very beneficial to the public. These type of camps should be done in the whole valley."

—ANI