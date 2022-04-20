Indian Army In Service Of Nation Works Towards 'Swachhta Hi Sewa'Mission

Rudraprayag/Lucknow: Troops of Ibex Brigade inthe border areas of Garhwal region, working in close coordination with civil administration, students and locals launched a major awareness programunder the recently conceived "Swacchata Hi Sewa" campaign. The areas to be covered under the campaign range from the icy peaks of Mt Kamet, border villages such as Niti, Malari, Manaand religious places i.e. Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotriand Yamnotri. The men in uniform single mindedly got busy in coordination with civil administration, getting the locals together for the task, addressing garbage collection, plastic disposal, clearing drains and setting an example to achieve the goals of the campaign.

A major cleanliness drive has been launched along the popular tourist tracks of Kedarnath, Bhavishyabadri and in enroute transit towns of Rudraparyag, Joshimath, Harsil and Gaurikund aimed towards waste disposal and management and conserving precious water sources involving local priests, pilgrims, temple administration, municipality, police, SDRF and local trade unions. The towns presently are littered with huge garbage and waste dumps presenting a poor image. Local army units have marshalled resources of civil administration and CAPF in the area for a comprehensive and all inclusive approach.

A flagging out marked by inauguration of ODF Rudraprayag was also launched alongside the event at Army Cantt. Local officials to incude DM, SP, SDMs, Municipal Corporation have volunteered and joined hands with Army and operating shoulder to shoulder in achieving the initiatives.. The campaign will culminate on 02 Oct 2017 with celebration of Swacch Gandhi Jayanti, administering of Swacchta Shapath and an audit of achievements during the fortnight. The Army has once again displayed social responsibility and devotion to the national cause through an exemplary and pivotal contribution towards clean and green environment in one of the most sacred and frequented religious areas and daunting remote and rugged mountains.

Indian Army In Service Of Nation Works Towards 'Swachhta Hi Sewa'Mission