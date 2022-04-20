Indian Army Honours Corona Warriors In UP

Lucknow: IAF choppers showered flower petals on Corona warriors in several parts of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday with slogans of "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram" to honour their dedication in the fight against Coronavirus pandemic.

In Lucknow, the air force choppers showered flower petals on the doctors, nurses and other Corona warriors at the King George Medical University (KGMU) and at the SGPGIMS.

During the programme, army bands played tunes to honour these Corona warriors. The choppers took three rounds to drop the petals with doctors and others, wearing PPE kits and masks, raising the slogan of Bharat Mata Ki Jai and Vandemataram. They also showed the victory sign and clapped during the petal showering period.

At KGMU a national flag was also waved by the VC when the choppers were passing over the institution and the corona warriors were standing on the open ground.

The choppers went for the petal showering programme in Lucknow at around 1000 hours.

Later the fighter aircrafts went for a march past over the city of Nawabs to show their capability and respect for the Corons warriors.

Similar showering of petals by defence choppers at the Covid hospitals where patients are admitted were received from Agra, Varanasi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut and Kanpur.

In Varanasi, the IAF helicopters showered flower petals on the corona warriors at the BHU and Deen Dayal Upadhaya hospitals. In Meerut and Kanpur, the programmee was held at the medical colleges. UNI