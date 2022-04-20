Indian Army Contacts PLA, Seeks Return Of Abducted Arunachal Youth

New Delhi: The Indian Army has sought assistance from China's People Liberation Army (PLA) to locate and return a young boy who hails from Arunachal Pradesh and has been reportedly captured by the Chinese army, informed Defence Ministry's Tezpur Public Relation Officer.

"17-year-old youth Miram Tarom of Zido, Arunachal Pradesh was reportedly captured by Chinese PLA across the Line of Actual Control. Indian Army immediately contacted PLA through hotline, assistance from PLA has been sought to locate and return him as per protocol," PRO tweeted on Thursday.

Earlier today, Congress Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Pasighat West Ninong Ering claimed that 17-year-old was abducted by the Chinese army on Tuesday.

His Twitter post said that Taron was abducted at around 6:30 PM near Siungla from the jungle called Lungta Jor under Indian territory by the PLA. Taron went hunting with his friend Johnny Yaying in the last border village of Bising under Tuting, he posted.

However, 27-year-old Yaying escaped the Chinese army and disclosed the abduction episode. Tapir Gao, Member of Parliament from East Arunachal Pradesh, had also claimed that the youth was 'abducted' on Tuesday from Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Siang district. He claimed that China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) has abducted the youth where the Tsangpo River enters India in Arunachal Pradesh.

—ANI