New Delhi: Indian Army chief General Manoj Pande on Friday left for two-day visit to Bhutan, aimed to further enhance the unique and time-tested bilateral relationship, characterised by utmost trust, goodwill and mutual understanding.

Gen Pande will commence his visit by paying homage at the National Memorial Chorten at Thimpu, built in the memory of the third King of Bhutan, Jigme Dorji Wangchuk, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

“The Chief of Army Staff is scheduled to have an audience with His Majesty the King and His Majesty the Fourth King,” it said.

He will also engage in extensive discussions with his counterpart in the Royal Bhutan Army to exchange views on taking forward the strong cultural and professional bonds between both the armies, it added.

Gen Pande will conclude his visit by paying homage at the Druk Wangyal Khang Zhang Chortens at Dochula, which were established in honour of the fallen heroes of the Royal Bhutan Army.

