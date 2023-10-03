Indian & Bangladesh Armies Begin Joint Exercise

New Delhi (The Hawk): India and Bangladesh commenced the 11th edition of annual joint military exercise, SAMPRITI on 03rd October 2023 in Umroi, Meghalaya. This exercise, alternatingly organised by both countries, signifies strong bilateral defence cooperation initiatives. With its inception in Jorhat, Assam in 2009, the exercise has witnessed ten successful editions till 2022.

SAMPRITI-XI, scheduled for 14 days, will engage approximately 350 personnel from both sides. The exercise underscores the importance of enhancing interoperability between the two armies, sharing tactical drills, and promoting best practices. The Bangladesh contingent comprises 170 personnel, led by Brigadier General Mohammed Mafizul Islam Rashed, Commander of 52 Bangladesh Infantry Brigade. The lead unit from the Bangladesh Army side is 27 Bangladesh Infantry Regiment. Indian contingent mainly comprises troops from a battalion of RAJPUT Regiment. Brigadier SK Anand, Commander of a Mountain Brigade is leading the Indian contingent. The exercise will also witness participation by personnel from diverse units such as artillery, engineers and other supporting arms and services from both sides. Centered on the conduct of Sub-Conventional Operations as per Chapter VII of the UN mandate, SAMPRITI-XI will include a Command Post Exercise (CPX) and a Field Training Exercise (FTX), culminating in a Validation Exercise. 20 Officers from each contingent will participate in the CPX, focusing on decision-making after thorough deliberations. This will be followed by FTX wherein grassroots-level operations will be validated. The FTX will include a series of joint tactical drills for counter-terrorist operations such as hostage rescue, crowd control measures, and use of helicopters in counter-terrorist operations. The Validation Exercise will be conducted on 14th and 15th October 2023 in Darranga Field Firing Range, Assam. During the course of the exercise, the participants will also get to witness the prowess of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ Equipment Display. SAMPRITI-XI promises to further enhance defence cooperation between India and Bangladesh, fostering deeper bilateral relations, cultural understanding, and mutual benefits from shared experiences in Sub Conventional Operations.



