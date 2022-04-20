Indian-American Entrepreneur To Get Uttar Pradesh Ratna Award

Washington: An Indian-American entrepreneur and philanthropist will be conferred with Uttar Pradesh Ratna Award to recognise his achievements and outstanding contributions in a foreign country. Frank Islam, 63, who was born in Uttar Pradesh's (UP) Azamgarh district and studied at Aligarh Muslim University, will be honoured by UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav at the inaugural UP Pravasi Diwas in Agra on January 4. The UP Ratna award has been instituted to recognise achievements and outstanding contributions of NRIs who hail from the state. Uttar Pradesh is where my journey started. It is where I grew up and spent the formative years. I am humbled and delighted to be honoured by the state of Uttar Pradesh," Frank said in a statement. "I feel a strong connection to the past and future of UP. I felt a reaffirmation of purpose to strive to improve the educational conditions for those who are less fortunate and underprivileged," he said. Frank came to the US in early 1970s to study at University of Colorado where he received his Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in Computer Science. He founded an Information Technology firm the QSS in 1994 with him as the sole employee and built the company to more than 2,000 employees and sales of $300 million before selling it in 2007. Frank has donated $two million to Aligarh Muslim University for the construction of a new school of management in the 140-year-old institution. He currently heads the FI Investment Group, a private investment holding company that he established in 2007. Frank has authored two books, Working the Pivot Points: To Make America Work Again (2013) and Renewing the American Dream: A Citizen's Guide for Restoring Our Competitive Advantage (2010). The UP Ratna Award is conferred to the NRIs, who hail from the state, for making significant contribution to the field of science, technology, culture, medicine, education, public service and commerce in foreign countries. The awardees get felicitated with a shawl, citation certificate and memento.