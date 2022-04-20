Indian-American boy wins 'Young Scientist' award at Intel International Science Fair

Pittsburgh: An 18-year-old Indian-American boy has been awarded the prestigious Intel Foundation Young Scientist Award in the US for inventing a device that can quickly shut down undersea oil spills. Karan Jerath of Friendswood, Texas, claimed USD 50,000 top prize on Friday at this year's Intel International Science and Engineering Fair (IISEF). He was also one of the five students selected for the Intel and Indo-US Science and Technology Forum Visit to India Award. Jerath won the prize for designing a sturdy device that can collect the oil, gas and water spewing from a broken well on the seafloor. According to Jerath, �sensors inside the 350-ton device would measure the temperature, pressure and density of the mix of gases and fluids erupting from a well.� �A computer would then calculate how valves in the gadget should be adjusted so that the gas and oil can be collected. That should stop a spill in its tracks.The device could help prevent an ecological catastrophe. It also would reduce cleanup costs,� Jerath said. He shared the top position with two other teen researchers. One developed a technique to more quickly diagnose infections by HIV. The other used sophisticated software to improve the flow of air inside aircraft cabins that could reduce the transmission of disease among passengers. Maya Ajmera, who heads the Society for Science and the Public that conducts the IISEF, congratulated the winners and said, �These talented young students are the problem solvers and innovators of their generation.� Apart from Jerath, many Indian-American students won awards in various categories, five of them getting the first award in their specialisations, biochemistry, behavioural sciences, environmental engineering, mathematics and energy physics. This year�s Intel International Science and Engineering Fair featured approximately 1,700 young scientists selected from 422 affiliate fairs in more than 75 countries, regions and territories. The Intel ISEF awards are based on students� abilities to tackle challenging scientific questions, use authentic research practices, and create solutions for the problems of tomorrow.