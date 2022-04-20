Indian-American author� novel among NYT�s 10 best books of 2014

Delhi born Indian-American author Akhil Sharma�s second novel �Family Life� has been selected by The New York Times Book Review as one of the ten Best Books of 2014. Published by W. W. Norton & Company, the Times describes Sharma�s novel as a �deeply unnerving and gorgeously tender� book. �Sharma�s austere but moving novel tells the semi-autobiographical story of a family that immigrates from India to Queens, and has just begun to build a new life when the elder son suffers severe brain damage in a swimming pool accident,� it said. The novel, the Times noted, �chronicles how grief renders the parents unable to cherish and raise their other son; love, it suggests, becomes warped and jagged and even seemingly vanishes in the midst of mourning.� Sharma who immigrated to the US when he was eight, and grew up in Edison, New Jersey is also the author of �An Obedient Father�, for which he won the 2001 PEN/Hemingway Award and the 2001 Whiting Writers� Award. - See more at: http://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/books/indian-american-author-novel-among-nyts-10-best-books-of-2014/#sthash.KL6qxXUB.dpuf