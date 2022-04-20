Indian Ambassador to France visits French frontline naval assets in Toulon

Toulon: Indian Ambassador to France Jawed Ashraf met French Naval Action Force Commander and Aircraft Carrier Strike Group Commander on Friday and toured French frontline naval assets in Toulon.

The Indian embassy in France said that this visit reflects "strong trust and confidence" in New Delhi.

"At one of the largest naval bases in the world in Toulon, Ambassador of India to France Jawed Ashraf met French Naval Action Force Commander and Aircraft Carrier Strike Group Commander and toured French frontline naval assets. Reflects strong trust and confidence in India, France Strategic Partnership," the Indian embassy in France said in a tweet.

After his visit, Ambassador Ashraf expressed gratitude to Naval Group, an Indian partner in submarines and naval systems for exposure to their full range of advanced capabilities in submarines, ships, weapons, underwater systems.

"Thank @navalgroup, a strong Indian partner in submarines and naval systems for excellent exposure to their full range of advanced capabilities in submarines, ships, weapons, underwater systems," Jawed Ashraf tweeted. (ANI)