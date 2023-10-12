Indian Air Force on standby to bring back Indians from Israel

New Delhi [India]: The Indian Air Force has kept its aircraft on standby in case there is a requirement to bring back Indian citizens from Israel amidst the war with Hamas, Indian Air Force officials said on Thursday.

According to the officials, IAF transport aircraft fleet includes the C-17 and IL-76 heavy-lift transport planes along with the C-130J Super Hercules Special Operations aircraft which have been used in the past for such evacuation operations.

"Operation Ajay" was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring back around 18,000 Indians in Israel amidst the war between Hamas and Israel. Registration of Indians began on Thursday.

The Indian embassy in Israel is providing assistance to Indian companies and has set up a helpline for Indian citizens in need of assistance.

"A charter flight will reach Tel Aviv today later in the evening. It is expected to get 230 passengers onboard. We have all options, but the role of IAF (in evacuation) can't be ruled out," the MEA spokesperson said on 'Operation Ajay.'

Yesterday, the MEA had set up a 24-hour control room in view of the escalating conflict. The control room will help monitor the situation and provide information and assistance.

Earlier today, the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar chaired a meeting to review preparations for "Operation Ajay".

Meanwhile, Israeli Defence Forces said that Hamas brought ISIS flags to Israel when they had infiltrated various parts of South Israel last weekend.

In a post shared on X, Israeli Defence Forces stated, "Hamas brought ISIS flags to massacre Israeli children, women and men. Hamas is a genocidal terrorist organization. Hamas is worse than ISIS."

The death toll in Israel since the Hamas attack on October 7 has jumped to 1,300 and some 3300 have been injured, including 28 in critical condition and 350 in serious condition, The Times of Israel reported citing Hebrew media reports. The fate of an es-timated 150 people abducted and taken to the Gaza Strip during the attack by Hamas is still unclear, the report said.

Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said the military has so far notified families of 97 hostag-es who were being held by terrorists in the Gaza Strip, The Times of Israel reported.

—ANI