Indian Air Force's Surya Kiran team puts up spectacular show ahead of World Cup final

Sky-high Thrills: Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team's historic aerial display mesmerizes cricket fans at the Narendra Modi Stadium ahead of the ICC ODI World Cup final between India and Australia

New Delhi: In a historic and breathtaking display, the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) of the Indian Air Force (IAF) treated the packed crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium to a spectacular aerial show ahead of the ICC ODI World Cup final between India and Australia.



The nine Hawk Mk-132 aircrafts of SKAT created history by presenting a 10-minute aerial show, marking the first time such an event has taken place before a cricket match in India.

The Surya Kiran team, a part of the 52nd Squadron of the Indian Air Force and often referred to as the 'ambassador of the Indian Air Force,' showcased their aerobatic skills with precision and flair.

The performance added an extra layer of excitement and grandeur to the already electrifying atmosphere at the world's largest cricket stadium, filled to its massive capacity of over 130,000 enthusiastic fans.



The Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team, having secured ten consecutive victories in the tournament, was the first to reach the semifinals and subsequently became the first team to enter the final. With their exceptional form, India enter the final as the firm favourite to secure a third



World Cup title.

On the other hand, the Australian cricket team, boasting a rich history with five World Cup titles, emerged as the third team to qualify for the semifinals, following India and South Africa. Despite a slow start, Australia has been on an impressive eight-game winning streak, setting the stage for a high-stakes clash against India in the quest for World Cup glory.

—PTI