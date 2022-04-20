Indian aid worker abducted in Kabul

Kabul:�A female Indian aid worker has been abducted by unknown gunmen in this Afghan capital, a security officer said. The 40-year-old woman, working with a non-governmental organisation, was kidnapped late on Thursday, Khamaa Press reported. No group has so far claimed responsibility for the incident. This comes as the Indian Embassy issued a security alert earlier last month for its citizens residing in Afghanistan and travelling to the country. "All Indians residing and travelling to Afghanistan are advised that the security situation in the country remains highly volatile. Terrorist attacks have taken place in the country against foreigners and are expected to continue. There is also the risk of kidnapping and hostage taking throughout the Afghanistan," a statement said.