Indian Agricultural Research Institute Shines As Acme Of Excellence In Agriculture Sciences Under NIRF 2023

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Indian Agricultural Research Institute, popularly known as the Pusa Institute and the harbinger of Green Revolution, scales to the pinnacle of the crest of the ranking by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) for the year 2023 under the category of Agriculture and Allied sectors. The eighth edition of National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) was announced by Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, Minister of State for External Affairs and Education, Government of India on June 5, 2023. NIRF released the ranking of around 8,686 Higher Education Institutes (HEIs) which participated in the ranking exercise. Earlier there were four categories and seven subject domains. Agriculture and allied sector has been added as a subject domain for the first time.

IARI continues its commitment for excellence in agricultural research, education and extension. The institute has already embarked upon the path to evolve as a global university. It has started undergraduate programmes in 4 disciplines of agriculture, community science, B. Tech (Engineering) and B. Tech (Biotechnology). Aligning with New Education Policy 2020; plans afoot to initiate several diploma and certificate courses to lay emphasis upon vocational education. Besides the hard work and brilliance of the faculty of IARI; the planning and guidance of the Director and the Vice -Chancellor of the of the institute, Dr Ashok Kumar Singh; and the dedicated efforts of the Dean & Joint Director, Education, Dr Anupma Singh and Assoc Dean Dr Atul Kumar have gone a long way in securing the first position. The institute sincerely acknowledges the motivation, support and guidance of the honourable Secretary DARE and DG ICAR, Dr Himanshu Pathak as well as the DDG (Education), Dr RC Agrawal and DDG (Crops), Dr. T.R. Sharma.