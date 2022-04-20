Indian agency tried to sabotage Zimbabwe's tour of Pakistan: Minister

New Delhi: In a sensational claim, the home minister of Punjab province in Pakistan on Tuesday said that India's Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) tried to sabotage Zimbabwe's recent tour of Pakistan, according to the Telegraph. Shuja Khanzada, who belongs to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League, alleged on the floor of the provincial assembly that a threatening SMS was sent to Zimbabwe's manager when the team was in transit in Dubai. However, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) president Shaharyar Khan who is Barbados for the International Cricket Council's annual conference, denied any such claims and said, "This is news to me... At our level, we've not been taken into confidence on this matter." "Where the Board is concerned, we are delighted that Zimbabwe came and played two T20Is and three ODIs, signalling the truly welcome return of big-time cricket to Pakistan," Khan added. In another report carried by Hindustan Times, the minister was quoted as saying: "We came to know about this when the team manager forwarded that message to us and we sent it to our security agencies. When they investigated the origin of the message it belonged to an RAW official." After years of international boycott, Pakistan hosted Zimbabwe in a two T20 International and three One-Day International series.