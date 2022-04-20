Indian actors with BAFTA nods before Adarsh Gourav

New Delhi: Actor Adarsh Gourav has been nominated for British Academy Awards (BAFTA) this year, in the Lead Actor category for his role in the "The White Tiger". The list was announced by The British Academy of Film and Television Arts on Wednesday. Before Adarsh, there were a few Indian actors who made the cut at the prestigious awards.

Here is a list of other Indian actors, who have previously been nominated at the awards:

Rohini Hattangadi

Veteran Hattangadi is the only Indian actor to win a BAFTA. She won in the category of Best Supporting Actress for her role in the 1982 film "Gandhi". She played the role of Kasturba Gandhi. The National Award-winning actress has made a notable contribution for over four decades in the Indian film industry with films in Hindi, Marathi, and Telugu films.



Anupam Kher

Kher was nominated for a BAFTA in the category of Best Supporting Actor for his work in the 2018 British romantic drama film "The Boy With The Topknot". Anupam played actor Sacha Dhawan's on-screen father.

Dev Patel



English actor Patel, whose parents are Gujarati Hindus from India, was nominated twice at the BAFTAs. While he made it to only the nominations for the 2009 film "Slumdog Millionaire" in the category of Best Actor in Leading Role, Dev won for his role in the 2017 film "Lion". The actor won in the Best Supporting Role category.

Suraj Sharma

Suraj was nominated at the BAFTAs in the category of Rising Star. The actor's nomination happened for his role in Ang Lee's film "Life Of Pi" in 2013. Suraj was the only male nominee on the shortlist, selected by a judging panel including actor Benedict Cumberbatch and director Kevin Macdonald.



