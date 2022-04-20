India women win four gold medals in Youth Worlds

Warsaw: The Indian women's boxing team stamped its authority in the Youth Men's and Women's World Boxing Championships by winning four gold medals on Thursday night.

Gitika Narwal set the ball rolling by winning women's 48 kg gold medal by defeating home favourite Natalia Kuczevska 5-0.

India's second gold came in the women's 51kg when Baby Naorem Chanu scored a 5-0 win against Russia's Valeriia Linkova.

In the women's 57kg final, Poonam beat Sthelyne Grosy from France 5-0.

India's fourth gold medal came in the women's 60kg when Vinka outplayed Zhuldyz Shayakhmetova of Kazakhstan. Referee stopped the contest in the third round.

The 20-member Indian contingent has already created history by securing 11 medals, improving the previous best of 10 medals in the 2018 edition. Earlier in the men's section, Bishwamitra Chongthom (49kg), Ankit Narwal (64kg) and Vishal Gupta (91kg) won three bronze medals for the country with semi-final finishes.

The tournament has witnessed high competition with the presence of 414 boxers from 52 countries.

—IANS