India win toss, elect to bat vs South Africa

Melbourne:Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and elected to bat first against South Africa in their Pool B match of the cricket World Cup at the MCG, here today. India have retained their playing XI that won them their opener against Pakistan. The AB de Villiers-led side has brought in left-arm pacer Wayne Parnell in place of Farhaan Behardien. Teams: India: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Suresh Raina, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (capt & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami. South Africa: AB de Villiers (capt), Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, David Miller, Jean-Paul Duminy, Wayne Parnell, Vernon Philander, Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir. PTI