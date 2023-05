India win toss, elect to bat vs Pakistan

Adelaide: Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan in their opening match of the cricket World Cup at the Adelaide Oval, here today. Teams: India: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Suresh Raina, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (capt & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami. Pakistan: Ahmed Shehzad, Younis Khan, Haris Sohail, Misbah-ul Haq (capt), Sohaib Maqsood, Umar Akmal (wk), Shahid Afridi, Wahab Riaz, Yasir Shah, Sohail Khan, Mohammad Irfan.