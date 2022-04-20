India Win 4th ODI Against S Africa by 35 Runs, Level Series

CHENNAI: Powered by a superb ton from Virat Kohli, India defeated South Africa by 35 runs in their fourth and penultimate One-Day International (ODI) at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium here on Thursday. Coming in at the fall of Rohit Sharma, Kohli was part of a couple of crucial 100-plus partnerships with Ajinkya Rahane and Suresh Raina to help the hosts amass a total of 299/8 in 50 overs. In reply, South Africa could only manage to score 264/9 despite a defiant century from AB de Villiers who scored 112 off 107 deliveries. With this win, India levelled the five-match series 2-2.