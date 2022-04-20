India Will Take Back Every Inch Of Its Territory From China: Harish Rawat

Dehradun: Congress General Secretary and former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat on Wednesday said that India will take back every inch of its territory from China and not let the sacrifices of its troops go in vain.

"China has stabbed India from the back. 20 Indian army personnel lost their lives in the Galwan valley in Ladakh. We will not let the sacrifices of our brave soldiers go in vain. The entire country is standing firmly behind its armed forces," Rawat said. "Our enemies should know that in 1971, India had heralded the birth of a new nation on the map of the world. In 1965 and 1999, Indian forces had driven away Pakistan from its territory. They should know that India will take back every inch of its territory from China," he added. At least 20 Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel, were killed in the violent face-off with the Chinese security forces in the intervening night of June 15 and 16. —ANI