India Will See 65% Rise In Mobile Frauds By 2017: Study

New Delhi: Rapid increase in the use of computers and the emergence of Internet has led to the evolution of cyberspace, about 40-45 percent of financial transactions are done via mobile devices and this menace is expected to grow to 60-65 percent by 2017.

According to a recent ASSOCHAM-EY joint study, mobile frauds are areas of great concern for companies as 40-45 percent of financial transactions are done via mobile devices and this threat is expected grow to 60-65 percent by 2017, noted the study titled 'Strategic national measures to combat cyber crime. According to the study, credit and debit card fraud cases top the chart of cyber crimes. There has been a six-fold increase in such cases over the past three years.

The study had further noted that enforcing data security measures and creating proactive security monitoring capability are vital for an organisation to maintain a lead over emerging threats and protect their financial, intellectual and customer-related information, adds the study. A secure cyberspace and Government's influence in keeping tabs on cyber crime have become important criteria for businesses to establish, operate and flourish in any region.

Global menace of cyber crime and threats originating from the digital world require dedicated resources and efforts. An overview of India's current cyber security initiatives and some of the leading practices adopted globally is presented below. While some nations have taken extreme measures based on their political orientation, others have.

As the nation embarks to connect over 1.2-billion people and leapfrog into next generation infrastructure including smart cities, millions of people, devices and machines are getting hyper-connected across India every day. Enormous amount of real-time information is moving across the ever expanding network at increasing speeds.

"From critical communications network to power distribution to financial well-being of the nation depends on the robustness of the cyber network. Each day, there are growing reports of spread of malware, misinformation and systemic cyber-attacks. These malicious forces know no physical boundaries. This is a huge challenge and needs unprecedented collective action. Indeed, it is now a paramount national priority," said the study.

Countries, such as the United States and the United Kingdom (UK) have reached an advanced stage as far as the implementation of their cyber security strategy is concerned. Australia has formulated a national plan to combat cyber crime with a vision of safe and secure digital environment for all Australians. Canada's cyber security strategy is focused on a plan for meeting cyber threat and help Canadians to be secure online. While India is in the process of defining key initiatives with regard to cyber security, many mature countries have already implemented various key initiatives aimed at the improvement of critical infrastructure for cyber security and addressing cyber crime.

According to the study, a dedicated national governing unit may be established in India, which will be the central agency for all state government cyber crime agencies to coordinate, integrate and share information related to cyber crime. Such a central agency will be responsible for driving all the cyber crime prevention initiatives, such as collaboration with private sectors, and training and awareness across the country.

The study has suggested that the Government should provide well defined citizen awareness programmes aimed at preventing cyber crime as a proactive mitigation. Cyber crime awareness shall be introduced in academics in the early stages of education as a mandate for all the state and central, and public and private schools. Mechanisms shall be established for independent monitoring of awareness program at regular intervals to evaluate the number of people/regions covered. Awareness material shall be updated regularly to cover up-to-date information.

"Maintaining centralised cyber criminal database. A centralised database of cyber criminals should be maintained so that the criminals released from jails may be monitored. Such checks will discourage cyber criminals from engaging in spurious activities in cyberspace. Many countries, such as the USA and Australia have maintained a central repository of cyber criminals," it further suggested.

It will be beneficial to have collaborations with International Cyber Security Protection Alliance, such as the Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC), National Crime Agency's National Cyber Crime Unit (NCCU) and the UK's CEOP. This will help in not only adopting the best practices by other countries for prevention of cyber crime, but also in increasing the capability, knowledge, training, skills, capacity and expertise of cyber security task forces. Additionally, it will help to reduce the harm caused to businesses, customers and citizens due to international cyber attacks.—UNI