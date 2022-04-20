India will fulfil responsibilities on climate: Modi to Obama

Paris:�Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said India will fulfil all its responsibilities with regard to climate change as he met US President Barack Obama on the sidelines of the climate summit here. Modi, in his meeting with Obama, also appreciated the openness with which the US President addresses issues with him and said it will help in developing a better understanding. "India will fulfil expectations from it and its responsibilities...the country is working to take forward development and (protecting) environment together," Modi said at a joint press event with Obama. The Prime Minister also mentioned India's ambitious target of producing 175 GW of renewable energy. Prime Minister's comments came in the backdrop of India's strong resentment to US Secretary of State John Kerry's statement that India would be a "challenge" at the climate conference. Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar described the comments as "unwarranted". Javadekar and Kerry accompanied Modi and Obama respectively along with other senior ministers and officials. Modi also talked about solar alliance initiative saying it will help in fulfiling the dreams which have brought the countries together here. Ahead of his talks with Obama, Modi had said that there was an urgent need to craft a comprehensive, equitable and durable agreement to limit global warming.