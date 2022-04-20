India welcomes the IPCC Working Group 1 contribution to the Sixth Assessment Report

Reaching net zero alone is not enough



Report a clarion call for the developed countries to undertake immediate, deep emission cuts and decarbonisation of their economies: Union Environment Minister

New Delhi (The Hawk): India welcomes the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Working Group 1 contribution to the Sixth Assessment Report “Climate Change 2021 : The Physical Science” released today by the IPCC. Several Indian Scientists have participated in the preparation of this report.

Union Environment Minister, Shri Bhupender Yadav said in his tweet message that the report is a clarion call for the developed countries to undertake immediate, deep emission cuts and decarbonisation of their economies.

Developed Countries have usurped far more than their fair share of the global carbon budget. Reaching net zero alone is not enough, as it is the cumulative emissions up to net zero that determine the temperature that is reached. This has been amply borne out in the IPCC report. It vindicates India’s position that historical cumulative emissions are the source of the climate crisis that the World faces today.

The report notes that the Carbon dioxide has been and will continue to be the dominant cause of global warming under all greenhouse gas emissions scenarios.

The Environment Minister further said that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi India has taken numerous steps to tackle the global problem of climate change and is well on the path of decoupling its emissions from economic growth.

India notes that the climate change is impacting the South Asian Monsoons. The report brings out that the monsoon rainfall is expected to intensify in all ranges of the projected scenarios. Intensity and frequency of heavy rainfall events are projected to be on the rise. India notes that the rising temperature will lead to increased frequency and intensity of extreme events including heat waves and heavy rainfall.

India also notes that the GHG warming is assessed to be partially offset by aerosol cooling by almost 30%.

India’s cumulative and per capita current emissions are significantly low and far less than its fair share of global carbon budget.

India has taken tremendous actions under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to tackle the global collective action problem of climate change by taking several initiatives including, inter-alia, setting up of International Solar Alliance, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, raising the domestic renewable energy target to 450 GW by 2030 and putting in place an ambitious National Hydrogen Mission and continuing efforts to decouple its emissions from economic growth. India’s actions to address global climate change are 2oC compliant and rated highly by several independent agencies of the world.