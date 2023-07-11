India Welcomes Muslim World League Secretary General Mohammad Bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa

New Delhi: India on Monday welcomed Muslim World League Secretary General Mohammad Bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa.

"India welcomes leading Saudi Arabia voice of moderation n peace advocacy H.E. Dr Mohammad Abdulkarim Al-Issa @MhmdAlissa SG @MWLOrg n Chairman @The_CRL. The visit shall surely boost, empower voices of faith, reasons n understandings which cherish and celebrate Unity in Diversity," GaddiNashin-DargahAjmerSharif, Chairman-ChishtyFoundation, Haji Syed Salman Chishty tweeted on Monday.

Al-Issa, leading voice of moderation and peace advocacy, during his six-day India visit will be meeting India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval for a one-on-one in the evening.

On July 11, at 11 am, on the invitation of the Khusro Foundation, Al-Issa will address a gathering of prominent religious and community leaders, academics and media at BS Abdur Rahman Auditorium at the India Islamic Cultural Centre.

The National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval shall also address the gathering. Al-Issa will be in India from July 10-15.

As per sources, Al-Issa is expected to meet India's Minister for External Affairs, S Jaishankar, and Minister for Minority Affairs Smriti Irani, and he may also call on the President of India, Droupadi Murmu.

He will also meet the President of ICCR and interact with a group of distinguished faith leaders at Vivekanand International Foundation. As per sources, he might visit Akshardham Temple and meet some prominent personalities. During his stay in the national capital, an important part of his engagement will also be the visit to Jama Masjid Delhi for Friday Prayers. He is also scheduled to visit Agra.

Notably, Al-Issa is an Islamic scholar and a leading voice on moderate Islam. He is also a promoter of inter-faith dialogue and world peace.

He is a prominent religious leader, Islamic scholar and reformist from Saudi Arabia. Before being appointed as the Secretary General of the Muslim World League in 2016, Al-Issa served as the Minister of Justice in the Saudi Cabinet.

As the Secretary General of the Muslim World League, an influential non-governmental organization representing Muslims worldwide, Al-Issa has spearheaded initiatives to build partnerships and strengthen relations between diverse communities, faiths, and nations.

He also serves as the chairman of the Centre for Responsible Leadership, a body of globally influential government, faith, media, business, and community leaders working together to solve the challenges facing humanity and the world today. —ANI