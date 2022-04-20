India vs Pakistan: Cricket's greatest rivalry could resume in December

New Delhi: The meeting between Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Shahryar Khan and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Jagmohan Dalmiya on Sunday in Kolkata, has given cricket fans across the world plenty to talk about. In a ground-breaking move, cricket administrators from India and Pakistan agreed to play five bilateral series in eight years, first of which is tentatively scheduled to take place in December this year. Pakistan hope to renew cricket ties with India in UAE Shahryar briefed the media about the proposed series and his meeting with Dalmiya. "The series will start in December as per schedule and it will comprise three Tests, five ODIs and two T20s. The preparation is on in full swing. We have to overcome the final hurdle. You may know as per the MOU there will be five series between the two countries in eight years," he said. Shahryar also said that he had come to Kolkata to specially convey his congratulations to Dalmiya?, who was recently elected as the president of Indian cricket board. He went on to emphasise that along with Dalmiya, he revived the most important cricket series in the world in 2004 as well. Dalmiya also sounded hopeful of reviving the series but said that without the support of government, the series will not go forward. The last series between India and Pakistan was held in 2012-13 when Pakistan visited India for a three-match One Day International and two-match Twenty20 International series. Pakistan had won the ODI series 2-1, while the T20 series ended 1-1. It was Pakistan's first cricket tour of India in five years, after the infamous Mumbai terror attacks in 2008, which stalled all bilateral ties between the two countries.