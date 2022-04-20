India vs Bangladesh: Virat and co. arrive in Dhaka for short tour

Dhaka: The Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket squad arrived here on Monday for a short series against Bangladesh, featuring a one off Test that begins on Wednesday followed by three One-day Internationals. The 14-man side flew in from Kolkata, where it had assembled for a brief camp before the series. The one off Test at Fatullah will be Kohli's first as full-time captain after Mahendra Singh Dhoni abruptly retired from Tests during the tour of Australia. Opener K L Rahul, originally named in the Test squad, was ruled out with fever and the management decided against his replacement. Off-spinner Harbhajan Singh returns to the squad after playing his last international match in March 2013. India have won six Tests out of the seven they have played against Bangladesh with one turning out to be a draw. All the five-day games have been played in Bangladesh and the last time two teams met in a bilateral series was in 2009-10 when India won 2-0. PTI