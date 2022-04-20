India vs Australia: Michael Clarke to undergo surgery; Steve Smith to lead for rest of the series

Australian cricket captain Michael Clarke, who fears he may never play again due to recurring injuries, will undergo surgery on his right hamstring on Tuesday.

�Michael was assessed by a surgeon in Melbourne early this evening and will be undergoing surgery tomorrow(on Tuesday),� Australia team doctor Peter Brukner said in a statement. �Whilst surgery is not always required with hamstring injuries, Michael has substantial damage to a key part of the hamstring tendon and it was felt the best course of action was to surgically repair the damaged area,� said Brukner. �His recovery and the timing of his return to play will be dependent on the surgeon�s advice and how well he recovers in the coming weeks,� he added. Injury-ravaged Clarke was earlier doubtful to the play in the first Test against India under the original scheduled start of the series at Brisbane on December 4. But, a rejig in the schedule, which led to Adelaide hosting the first Test from December 9, after Philip Hughes� tragic death allowed Clarke to take the field but his chronic back and hamstring problems resurface again in that match which Australia won by 48 runs. Clarke has already been ruled out of the three remaining Tests of the ongoing series against India, raising serious doubts over his participation in the World Cup to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand in February-March next year.