Get the latest Cricket updates here.

AFG AFG 158/5 (20) Current Run Rate : 7.9 After 20 overs completed, Afganistan has scored 158 for the loss of 5 wickets. Scoreboard: Afganistanm Team Batting Order: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk) (23) Ibrahim Zadran (c) (25) Azmatullah Omarzaib (29) Rahmat Shahb (3) Mohammad Nabic (42) Najibullah Zadran (batting) 19 Karim Janat (batting) (9)