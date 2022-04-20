India violating ceasefire to hide internal failures: Pakistan

Islamabad: Pakistan Defence Minister Khwaja Asif has accused India of diverting attention from its "internal failures by repeatedly violating the ceasefire" at the border, media reported on Monday. Asif said Indian forces had committed almost 178 ceasefire violations on the Line of Control and the International Boundary this year. "India is diverting attention from its internal failures by creating tension on the borders," Asif was quoted by Dawn online. He alleged killings of people in Jammu and Kashmir had "exposed the real face" of India. The Defence Minister said the armed forces of Pakistan were fully capable of defending every inch of their motherland and alleged that India was supporting terrorism in the country. The minister said this on Sunday while expressing solidarity with villagers affected by "Indian shelling" on Kundanpur village in Sucheetgarh sector of Punjab. --IANS