India, US trusting each other in new technologies: PM Modi

Washington: Thanks to the warm reception he received in the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that there is renewed trust between India and the United States in the field of new and emerging technologies.

Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris sponsored a luncheon in Modi's honour at the White House, where Modi announced more and broader defence and strategic collaboration between the two countries.

In the field of developing technologies, we are working with renewed confidence. He went on to say that the two countries were making significant progress together thanks to the implementation of innovative frameworks like QUAD and I2U2.—Inputs From Agencies