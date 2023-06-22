India, US take pride in their diversity; institutions in both countries based on democratic values: Modi

Washington: At his ceremonial welcome at the White House, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remarked that the United States and India share a commitment to democracy and a pride in their respective cultures' rich diversity.

Modi, who is in the United States for the first time on a state visit, noted that the preambles to both countries' constitutions begin with "the three words -We the People," as President Biden had done.

Modi remarked that this was the first time the White House doors had been opened for such a big group of Indian-Americans, and he thanked Vice President Biden, his wife Jill Biden, and the US administration for the warm and spectacular welcome.

For India's 1.4 billion citizens, today's state welcome at the White House is a source of great pride. Modi added that the over 4 million Americans of Indian descent share in the distinction.

He noted that both nations are proud of their unique cultures and that "both of us believe in the fundamental principle of 'In the interest of all, for the welfare of all.'"

He claimed to have come to the United States as an ordinary citizen around thirty years ago and to have witnessed the White House's exterior at that time.

He continued, "Since becoming Prime Minister, I have visited the White House many times, but today is the first time the doors have been opened for the Indian-American community in such large numbers." He claimed that Indian-Americans were raising India's profile in the United States through their efforts. The Prime Minister remarked that a new international order was emerging in the post-Covid era and that our friendship would play a crucial role in bolstering that order.

He stated that the United States and India are dedicated to cooperating for the benefit of international peace, stability, and prosperity.

He expressed gratitude for being given a second chance to speak before the US Congress. For this, I am quite appreciative.—Inputs from Agencies