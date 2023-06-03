India-US Relation Is 'Important For Security, Prosperity Of World': US Lawmaker On PM Modi's Joint Session To Congress

Washington: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to America, US Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi has said that he looks forward to strengthening the India-US partnership while highlighting that the partnership between the two countries is important not only for US and India but also for the entire world.

The US Congressman's reaction came on the heels of PM Modi's receiving an invitation to address a joint session of the House of Representatives and Senate during his visit to the country on June 22.

The US representative from Illinois, Krishnamoorthi said, "I believe that this visit is very important in strengthening the relationship between the world's oldest democracy, the US and the world's largest democracy, India."

"This relationship is not only important for the security and prosperity of the United States and India, but I would also argue that this relationship is important for the security and prosperity of the entire world and certainly that is true in the 21st century, where freedom and democracy and the rule of law and free enterprise and free markets are all under threat," the US Congressman added.

He also said that he looks forward to strengthening and growing and deepening the US-India partnership.

"I look forward to continuing to do that with my fellow Indian Americans in Congress whom I affectionately call the Samosa Caucus as well as the 4 million plus Indian Americans here in the United States," Krishnamoorthi said.

Another US Congressman, Jonathan L Jackson also expressed his excitement for PM Modi's address to the joint session of the US Congress.

"We look forward to a continuing strengthening of our relationship collaboration. We're eager to hear your insights on your leadership on the world stage. So, on behalf of all of us here in the United States of America, we look forward to greeting you and receiving you," Jackson said.

PM Modi is scheduled to visit the US on June 22 following an invitation from President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

"During your address, you will have the opportunity to share your vision for India's future and speak to the global challenges our countries both face," House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said in a letter to Modi.

The letter further read that Modi's "historic address to a Joint Meeting of Congress seven years ago left a lasting impact and greatly deepened the friendship" between the two nations.

The letter also quoted PM Modi's last address: "Our relationship is primed for a momentous future. The constraints of the past are behind us and foundations of the future are firmly in place." "Once again, we would be honoured to have you join us for a Joint Meeting of Congress to celebrate the enduring friendship between the United States and India. We look forward to continuing to work together to build a brighter future for our countries and for the world," the letter read.

Meanwhile, the White House said the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US will be an opportunity to reaffirm the deep, close partnership between US and India.

PM Modi's visit "will be an opportunity to reaffirm the deep and close partnership between the United States and India and the warm bonds of the family and friendship that link America, Americans and clearly, Indians together. And so that's very important to the (US) President," said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre on PM Modi's state visit to the US.

Pierre further said: "The President and the First Lady are looking forward to welcoming Prime Minister Modi for the official state visit which is going to happen on June 22."

The White House Press Secretary said the visit would also strengthen US-India shared commitment to a free, open, prosperous and secure Indo-Pacific and shared resolve to evaluate strategic technology partnership, including in defence, clean energy and space.

PM Modi is the only third leader in history to get invited to address a joint meeting of the House of Representatives and Senate. Others are former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Winston Churchill (in context of world war) and former President of Africa Nelson Mandela.

The Senate India Caucus is a bipartisan coalition that promotes relations between the United States and India.

"Once we get closer to the 22nd, surely we'll hold background calls and have more information and more details," Pierre said.

Recently, highlighting the partnership between the US and India, Vedant Patel, Principal Deputy Spokesperson for the US Department of State, said that they are looking forward to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the country. —ANI