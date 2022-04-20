India, US Progressing In Trade Talks, But More Work Required To Reach Deal: Ambassador

Washington: India's Ambassador to the United States Harsh Vardhan Shringla has said the United States and India are progressing in their trade talks but still some work needs to be done to reach a mutually beneficial agreement.

"We have had trade talks close to two years. There has been progress, but I think we still need to do some more work before we can conclude this," Shringla told Sputnik on Thursday.

The ambassador said, "There is an official delegation in India now from what I understand. We will continue to discuss aspects related to trade in a bid to try and find some sort of, let's say, trade package that can be mutually beneficial to both countries."

Replying to how long it may take to come to an agreement, Shringla said it was difficult to provide a time line but he is optimistic that a conclusion can be reached sooner rather than later.

In 2018, the US denied to exempt India from steel and aluminum tariffs.

In June 2019, under the Generalised System of Preferences (GSP), US President Donald Trump also removed trade privileges for the country affecting over five billion dollars' worth of Indian duty-free products, to which India retaliated by imposing tariffs on 28 US goods. UNI



