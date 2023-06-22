India, US plan to send Indian astronaut to International Space Station in 2024: Biden

Washington: After meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, US Vice President Joe Biden said that the two countries would work together to send an Indian astronaut to the International Space Station in 2024.

Biden told the reporters following his meeting with Modi that the United States and India were working together to advance humanity in practically every conceivable way.

With Modi by his side, Vice President Biden spoke of the two countries' shared goals: "from designing new ways to diagnose and treat new illnesses like cancer and diabetes to collaboration on human space flight, including on sending an Indian astronaut to the international space station in 2024..."—Inputs from Agencies