    India, US decide to end six trade disputes at WTO; Delhi to remove retaliatory customs duties

    The Hawk
    June23/ 2023

    Washington/New Delhi: The United States and India have settled six major trade issues at the World Trade Organisation (WTO), and as part of the deal, India will lift tariffs on some U.S. exports such almonds, walnuts, and apples.

    Three of the six conflicts were started by India, and three were started by the United States.

    USTR Katherine Tai released a statement announcing the tariff reductions, saying they will help US farmers and industry regain and grow their export markets.—Inputs from Agencies

