India ups maritime patrolling to prevent illegal intrusions from Bangladesh amid unrest there

Patrolling and surveillance have been ramped up with air cushion vessels and interceptor boats to prevent any illegal intrusion or hostile acts.

New Delhi: Amid heightened tensions in Bangladesh following the ouster of former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, the Indian Coast Guard said that security has been beefed up along the international maritime boundary line to prevent any illegal intrusion in India.

Deputy Director General Anupam Rai of the Indian Coast Guard told ANI on Monday that the security has been bolstered to address any potential threats.

"After the political unrest in Bangladesh, Indian Coast Guard has enhanced its patrolling and surveillance along the international maritime boundary line...To prevent any hostile act and illegal intrusion we have beefed up the security, positioned two to three ships...Sunderban Creek areas are being patrolled by our air cushion vessels and interceptor boats," ICG Deputy DG Anupam Rai told ANI.

He further detailed that the Sunderban Creek areas are being closely monitored with air cushion vessels and interceptor boats. The Indian Coast Guard's coastal surveillance radars at Haldia, Paradeep, and Gopalpur are operating around the clock, scanning the close coasts of India for any signs of illegal activity.

"Till now no illegal activity has been seen but we have very specifically told our ships to board all fishing boats or any vessels that are close to the Indo-Bangladesh International Maritime Border Line (IMBL) or in the creek areas, " he added.

Meanwhile, the Border Security forces have also tightened security along the Indo-Bangladesh international border in response to the ongoing crisis in Bangladesh.

Deployment at border outposts has also been increased, and all surveillance equipment is being utilized to ensure effective monitoring.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has formed a committee, led by the Additional Director General (ADG) of the BSF Eastern Command, to monitor the situation at the Indo-Bangladesh Border (IBB).

In a letter dated August 9, Under Secretary to the Govt of India Smitha Viju said, "It has been decided to constitute a Committee consisting of the following members for the above-mentioned subject a. ADG, BSF, Eastern Command as the Chairman, b. IG, BSF Frontier HQ South Bengal, c. IG, BSF Frontier HQ Tripura, d. Member (Planning and Development), LPAI and e. Secretary, LPAI."

Bangladesh is facing a fluid political situation with Sheikh Hasina, tendering her resignation from the position of Prime Minister on August 5 in the wake of mounting protests.

The protests erupted in early July due to demands for reforming the quota system that reserves civil service jobs for specific groups, including descendants of 1971 war veterans.

The unrest intensified after students opposed a new policy allocating government jobs to descendants of freedom fighters, leading to violence, including attacks on state television headquarters and police booths in Dhaka.

—ANI