India, UNWTO ink pact to enhance cooperation: Tourism Ministry

Panaji: On Tuesday, officials from India and the UN World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) announced that they had signed an agreement to strengthen ties and explore areas of common interest in advance of two major events being held by the prominent group in the state of Goa.

In addition, government sources have informed that during the week of June 19-22, almost 15 bilateral talks will be place between India and various G20 member countries and international institutions.

A high-ranking official has confirmed that bilateral meetings with Oman and the UN World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) took place on Monday.—Inputs from Agence