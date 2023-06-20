India under PM Modi has realised her potential, capabilities in 9-years: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi: Union Minister and senior BJP member Piyush Goyal predicted on Tuesday that India's exports would exceed USD 500 billion in 2020-21 and USD 776 billion in 2022-23, setting new records for both growth rate and absolute numbers.

Goyal claimed that even if the world is facing problems like "depression, recession, and inflation," India, under Prime Minister Modi, has managed to keep its economy strong.

According to the Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, India is holding its own and experiencing "record exports" even while the economy of even the most industrialised countries are faltering.—Inputs from Agence